EMERGENCY services were called to the Tamar Bridge on Monday afternoon after reports of concern for a man seen on the wrong side of the railings.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police attended shortly after 3pm, prompting the temporary closure of the road while the incident was dealt with. Traffic was halted in both directions as emergency crews worked to bring the man to safety.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Emergency services were called shortly after 3pm to the Tamar Bridge, following a report of concern for a man on the wrong side of the railings.
“He has been safely brought onto the bridge and is with officers.”
The Tamar Bridge re-opened again following the conclusion of the incident.
