FOWEY Lifeboat Station have appointed a new lifeboat operations manager (LOM).
Paul Gamble, who has 47 years experience of working and volunteering with the RNLI, will be taking on the LOM role, as well as continuing with his RNLI staff job as systems support manager.
Adam Luck, Fowey Lifeboat Management Group chair said: “Paul is a very experienced member of Fowey RNLI and has volunteered for over four decades.
“Also as an RNLI staff member he is deeply respected within the organisation. As a station we welcome Paul into his new role and look forward to working with him in the new year.'
The role of LOM involves leading the operations team in managing the station personnel and its volunteers.
The LOM is a member of the Lifeboat Management group and is responsible for ensuring that all operational activities are carried out to maintain the lifeboat and all associated equipment in a constant state of readiness for launching on service.
In addition the LOM liaises and maintains close links with all local emergency services and represents the RNLI’s interests locally in all operational matters.
