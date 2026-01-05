THE Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner has announced her independence from party politics.
Alison Hernandez has stepped away from representing the Conservative Party, she says to help “win the battle of resources for the people of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.”
It follows the Home Office stating the roles of all Police and Crime Commissioners will be abolished in 2028, when the next elections were due to take place
Ms Hernandez said: "I have stepped away from the Conservatives to become an Independent because I believe it is in the best interests of the people of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. I will not be joining any other party. I am extremely grateful for all of the people who voted for me, campaigned or helped to secure my election success for three terms of office.
“Being directly elected with powers to be able to raise council tax, and hold Chief Constables to account, brings great personal responsibility and accountability that most Councillors and MPs will never experience. My decisions rest with me and no-one else, there is no shared responsibility.
“We all currently pay 43 per cent towards the funding of Devon and Cornwall Police through our council tax. That's why we need to have a strong voice. “I have always been clear when using my tax raising powers that if people pay more they get more.
“I have taken money out of people's pockets in council tax rises since I took office to secure record numbers of police officers of 3.610 started before any government uplift “Reopened 15 police enquiry offices across the two counties.
“A value for money endorsement by external auditors for the £433m budget. Strong leadership of policing in Chief Constable Vaughan.
“A new police station with modern custody centre in Exeter and a new police station in Liskeard. Lower crime rate than most other police force areas. Delivery on our shared priorities of road safety, drugs, violence, theft and anti-social behaviour.”
Ms Hernandez says she has concerns about the government’s plans for future policing worries her but states that “we” cannot afford to play party politics.
Ms Hernandez said: “People from all walks of life and political views have funded these investments.
“So, I want to continue to fight on all of our behalf to secure these home-grown resources for the future without any reasons for politicians, businesses, organisations and residents to not work with me to do so.
“The abolition of the role of Police and Crime Commissioner and no mayor planned to take over puts all this at risk. The imminent Government white paper on policing worries me. Rushed timescales, work done in secret with little consultation, this feels like something being done *to* the police and the people, not being done with or for us. And the timing of the abolition of PCCs, again not planned, makes me anxious for our area.
“We cannot afford for party politics to get in the way of ensuring we all work together to get the best deal for the people of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. “Now approaching my second decade as Devon & Cornwall’s Police & Crime Commissioner I have a unique understanding of how best to fight for our two counties and Islands.
“I have a track record of working with all communities and an office that wins regional and national awards. Being a home-grown politician from Devon and as a working class girl from Torquay, I understand what is needed and I promise to continue to succeed to the best of my ability for us all.”
