LIAM SMITH, 22, of Park View, Liskeard changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of using coercive behaviour towards a woman between 2022 and 2024. He was violent towards his victim, controlled what she wore, wouldn’t allow her to see her family, threatened to harm himself to prevent her leaving and abused a kitten and made her watch. He also changed his plea to guilty on a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on her at an address in Liskeard on 30 July 2023. He was sent to prison for 15 months and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to an address in Henwood until 12 November 2030.