SEX OFFENCES
JONATHAN DOME, 48, of Trekenning Road, St Columb has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with multiple sexual offences including rape, sexual assault, voyeurism when he recorded another person doing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification knowing the other person had not consented and possessing an extreme pornographic image of a person performing intercourse with a pig and a dog. His case was listed for 16 January and he was released on conditional bail not to go to addresses in St Austell and Truro or contact four people.
BRIAN O’SULLIVAN, 39, of the White Hart Hotel, St Austell pleaded guilty to, on 8 May at Truro, failing to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act by not notifying police of any changes to his name and address. He was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.
RICKY BUSHELL, 60, of Higher Worthyvale, Camelford pleaded guilty to, at Llandudno on 25 September, sharing an intimate photograph of a woman without her consent and to, between July and October 2025 at Llandudno, harassing a woman by making telephone calls sending messages, attending her address, making money transfers and posting material online. He was given a community order and must do 200 hours unpaid work and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim. He has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
EDEN WINTERS, 27, of Derby Road, Bootle was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping and sexually assaulting a woman at Liskeard by penetrating her vagina with a PlayStation controller. Sentence was adjourned until 6 February for a psychiatric report. He was released on conditional bail not to contact any prosecution witnesses and was put on a 7pm to 7am curfew.
STEVEN COOPER, 30, of Candys Cottages, Chudleigh Knighton, was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping a woman in Torpoint. He was sent to prison for ten years and is required to register with the police indefinitely reporting to Torpoint police station.
LEWIS HANLEY, 22, of The Green, Lower Burraton pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to making 59 still and 49 moving category A indecent images of a child, 392 still and 21 moving category B images and ten category C moving images between 2022 and 2024. His case was adjourned until 17 April and he was released on conditional bail not to have any unsupervised contact with a child aged under 17 accept as is unavoidable in lawful everyday life.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
LIAM SMITH, 22, of Park View, Liskeard changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of using coercive behaviour towards a woman between 2022 and 2024. He was violent towards his victim, controlled what she wore, wouldn’t allow her to see her family, threatened to harm himself to prevent her leaving and abused a kitten and made her watch. He also changed his plea to guilty on a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on her at an address in Liskeard on 30 July 2023. He was sent to prison for 15 months and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to an address in Henwood until 12 November 2030.
FRANCIS BELLO, 58, of Woodland Way, Gunnislake has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with between 2021 and 2025 engaging in coercive behaviour by threatening violence, financial control, isolating from friends and being demeaning towards a woman, assaulting a woman and criminal damage on 25 February. His case was listed for 16 January and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
SHERIDAN GOATCHER, 47, of Bagbury Road, Bude has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with controlling or coercive behaviour towards a woman by tracking movements, making financial decisions, controlling tasks and using violence. The case is listed for 16 January and he was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in Bude or contact his alleged victim.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOSHUA COOPER, 33, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 12 December not to contact or threaten a woman or enter a property on Moorland Road, Launceston.
LUKE LEES, 24, of Nor Manor, Higher Trencreek, Newquay was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 24 December not to contact or threaten a woman or encourage any other person to do so on his behalf.
LOUIS FITZGERALD, 24, of Whitefield Road, Liverpool was made subject to a 28-day domestic protection notice on 21 December not to contact or threaten a woman or go to Park Way, St Austell.
HARASSMENT
MATTHEW BEAN, 35, of Barnfield Terrace, St Columb pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order when he attended the address of a person he was prohibited from contacting by magistrates in 2017. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.
ARSON
MANDY MELLOW, 56, of Prince Charles House, Lostwood Road, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to committing arson at her flat with recklessness as to whether life was endangered on 20 September. She was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 29 January.
WILLIAM YEO TAMMES, 40, of Valley Road, Bude pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to arson with intent to endanger life at his home at The Valley Flats by destroying by fire a chest of drawers and causing smoke damage to property belonging to a woman. He was sent to prison for 12 months.
NATHAN HEENAN, 38, of Northey Road, Bodmin had his case discontinued when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered on 16 November when he was alleged to have damaged by fire the front entrance to a flat at the rear of Pool Street, Bodmin.
ROBBERY
RYAN WILLIAMS, 21, of Tremodrett Roaad, Roche and JAY CUNNINGHAM, 26, of Freshstart Two, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to robbing a man of his wallet at St Austell on 21 November. They were remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 10 April.
ASSAULT
RYAN WALSH, 34, of Trethiggey Crescent, Quintrell Downs pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Alldrit Close, Newquay, driving dangerously on Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay and assaulting a woman there on 14 December and criminal damage to a fence on Henwood Crescent, Newquay on 15 December. He was remanded in custody, given an interim driving ban and his case adjourned until 6 January.
MICHAEL BAGSHAW, 40, of Fernhill Road, Newquay pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man on Alma Place, Newquay on 19 August. His case was adjourned until 9 February and he was released on conditional bail not to go to Surf View, Camullas Way, Newquay or contact his alleged victim.
SOPHIE ANTONSEN, 32, of Warrington Road, Wigan was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man in Newquay in August 2024.
DAVID MICHAEL, 35, of Polkyth Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to, assaulting a woman at St Austell on 24 October and, on 25 October, causing her to fear violence would be used against her by sending her multiple and offensive threatening messages. He was given a community order, must attend a Building Better Relationships course and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 15 December 2028. He was fined £120 and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £135 costs.
ADAM SEARLE, 47, of Vicarage Hill, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Aldi in Newquay on 30 November. He will be sentenced on 3 March and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim.
BRAD LENTON, 29, of NFA, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Prince Philip Road, Launceston on 21 November. He will be sentenced on 27 February.
PAUL TIMMINS, 43, of Bay View Terrace, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Newquay in February 2024. He was sent to prison for 15 months and made subject to a restraining not to contact his victim until 18 December 2030.
HAMZA KARABULUT, 42, of Dundance Lane, Pool has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting and strangling a woman at Bodmin on 21 December occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 20 January.
MICHAEL BOOTH, 52, of West Street, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman in Hayle on 21 December occasioning her actual bodily harm, threatening her with a knife and sexually assaulting her. He was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim or enter Hayle and he has to live and sleep at his address in Liskeard. His case was adjourned until 23 January.
CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON 35, of Apple Tree Close, Chudleigh Knighton changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Callington in September 2024 and February 2025 and stalking her between 28 March and 18 June this year by breaching his bail conditions when he made multiple unwanted calls, used third parties to make contact, sent unwanted emails and Facebook messages, used online games to make contact and sent an unwanted bank transfer with messages in the reference and an unwanted parcel. He was given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years and was ordered to abstain from alcohol until 17 April. He was made subject to a ten-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his victim or entering Callington.
STRANGULATION
JAKE BRADY, 26, of Quintrell Road, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to strangling a woman on 4 July and between 20 September and 6 October and not guilty to engaging in coercive behaviour. His case was adjourned until 24 April and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Camelford and was put on a curfew to remain at his home between 7pm and 7am daily and not to contact his alleged victim.
FRAUD
YVONNE LANGAN, 59, of Trewint Crescent, Looe has been sent to prison for 37 months after she pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to fraud by abuse of position making a gain of £184,508 for herself when she was a trustee with access to bank accounts she was expected to safeguard. Her husband, PAUL LANGAN, 56, was given a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty to using criminal property, namely money and goods, between April 2020 and January 2022. He will have to do 220 hours unpaid work.
STALKING
NICHOLAS FOX, 44, of Trenant Vale, Wadebridge pleaded guilty to, between May and December 2025, stalking a woman in Newquay by contacting her using multiple email and social media accounts, attending her home and workplace uninvited and continuing to do so whilst on police bail. He will be sentenced on 24 February and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim or interact with her on social media.
HARASSMENT
DANIEL COMMON, 27, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to, between 30 September and 14 November at St Austell, breaching a restraining order by messaging a woman he was prohibited from contacting. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
BURGLARY
SIMON SLATER, 29, of Jennings Road, Redruth and JAKE WILLS, 20, of New Mollins, Bugle changed their pleas to guilty when they appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with burgling a house in Wallace Road, Bodmin in July 2023 with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. Slater was given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years and WILLS was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years and must do 200 hours unpaid work.
MARK WORTHINGTON, 55, of Manor Close, Ivybridge pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to entering Bude Services as a trespasser and stealing a car key. He was given a three-month prison sentence suspended for two years.
KNIFE CRIME
NEVILLE BLAIR, 55, of Slades Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to possessing a kitchen knife with a 15cm blade in a public place at Slades Road on 22 December. He will be sentenced on 5 February and was released on conditional bail not to enter any part of Slades Road that lies between the junction of Gwallon Road and Polkyth Road.
RICKY SUTTON, 35, of NFA, St Blazey changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with possessing a knife in a public place on Penarwyn Road, St Blazey on 7 March. He was sent to prison for three months and two weeks.
NATHAN HEENON, 38, of NFA, Bodmin was found not guilty of possessing a lock knife in a public place at Fore Street, Bodmin on 11 November. The prosecution offered no evidence at Truro Crown Court and the case was discharged.
THEFT
PAUL BLACK, 52, of Eliot Road, St Austell had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of stealing a suitcase from St Austell Railway Station on 5 September.
LEWIS MAPSTONE, 34, of NFA, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man at Saltash on 18 October occasioning him actual bodily harm. He is also charged with interfering with a car at Cabot Close, Saltash. He was found not guilty, when the prosecution offered no evidence, on charges of stealing ashes, headphones, ID badges, gym clothes and a bag from a man at Cabot Close, St Stephens; stealing a digital tablet from The Rivers, Saltash; burglary of a property in Churchill Walk with intent to steal; stealing cash from a car at Lenway, Saltash and stealing a digital tablet and keys from a vehicle and criminal damage to a truck at Lynher Drive, St Stephens on 18 October. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 13 January.
KYLE LAWRENCE, 46, of Treleven Road, Bude pleaded guilty to stealing flowers from Lidl in Stratton on 26 November, damaging a pair of jeans and shorts worth £94.99 belonging to the Merchant Man Ltd in Bude and stealing a jacket and shirt worth £174.99 from the shop on 13 November and stealing three bottles of whiskey from the Co-op in Burn View, Bude on 12 November. He was remanded in custody because of his previous record and character and his case adjourned until 6 January for reports.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
AARON STEPHENS, 27, of Belle Vue Road, Saltash pleaded guilty to threatening to damage cars at St Cleer on 5 March. He will be sentenced on 20 February.
MICHAEL MCGREENE, 36, of NFA, pleaded guilty to damaging windows of a property at Well Lane, Liskeard on 21 December. He was remanded in custody because he was in breach of a Crown Court suspended sentence and his previous record and character and will be sentenced at Truro Crown Court on 20 January.
PRISON THREAT
CHERIL CAMPBELL, 41, of Rose Hill, St Blazey has been told she will be sent to prison for 42 days if she fails to pay £5089.69 child support and costs. Magistrates noted she was receiving enough money to pay the debt but her priorities were elsewhere spending money on socialising and her home and excessive curricular activities for her child. She must pay £141.38 monthly to avoid prison.
ANIMAL NEGLECT
MARTIN HAMBLY, 52, of Trenant Farm, Menheniot has been sent to Truro Crown Court to answer a number of charges under the Animal Welfare Act. They include failing to ensure his cattle had access to a clean and drained lying area, allowing them access to hazardous items such as fallen gates and sharp metal, causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide prompt and effective treatment, not registering the birth or tagging the ears of calves and failing to store animal carcasses to ensure no bird or animal had access to them. His case was listed for 16 January.
PLANNING AND ENVIRONMENTAL OFFENCES
ALAN BOTTRELL, 49, of Tremodrett Road, Roche pleaded not guilty to, between June 2024 and May 2025 on land at Wheal Rumfrey, Telephone Lane, Stenalees, breaching an enforcement notice issued in June 2022 which required him to remove all services connected to a caravan, remove caravans from the land together with all materials and debris resulting from the residential use of the land including generators, sheds, patio furniture and cease to use the land for storing motor vehicles and other non-agricultural paraphernalia. He will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 27 January. GLEN QUINN, of Wheal Rumfrey, Telephone Lane, Stenalees will also stand trial at the same time for breaching an enforcement notice requiring him to demolish and remove a car port, remove a shipping container and all materials and debris resulting from the residential use of the land including generators, sheds, patio furniture and cease to use the land for storing motor vehicles and other non-agricultural paraphernalia.
MICHAEL RICHARDS, 34, of Ocean Rise, Scredda, St Austell pleaded not guilty to causing controlled waste namely roof tiles in plastic bags to be deposited on land at Minorca Lane, Bugle on 18 January and depositing vehicle tyres there on 8 April. He will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 2 June.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
MARK COON, 35, of Carclaze Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on roads across St Austell whilst unfit through drugs, without a licence and failing to stop for police on 2 July. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 3 March.
AARON STEPHENS, 27, of Belle Vue Road, Saltash pleaded guilty to driving a Mini dangerously in St Cleer and possessing 380 milligrams of cocaine on 5 March. He will be sentenced on 20 February.
FAILED TO STOP
MATTHEW ILES, 40, of Prince Parc, Bodmin pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident on the A30 at Bodmin on 27 June when he caused the rear of another vehicle to be crushed. He will be sentenced on 20 March.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
AUGUSTINE SHALA, 41, of Eagan Way, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving on Treverbyn Road, St Austell on 4 December with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and without a licence. He was banned from driving for 16 months which will be reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course, fined £460 and ordered to pay a £184 surcharge and £85 costs.
DANIEL MCCORMACK, 43, of Trelawney Park, St Columb pleaded guilty to driving at Trekenning on 6 September with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and 200 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
SUSAN MOORE, 43, of Roche Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Bodmin Road, Trethowel, St Austell on 4 December with 94 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 24 months which will be reduced by 24 weeks if she completes a course, fined £1173 and ordered to pay a £463 surcharge and £85 costs.
MARI SEWELL, 52, of Treffry Way, Par pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered electric iScooter on Lamellyn Road, Par on 17 June with 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and 16 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and without a driving licence or insurance. She was banned from driving for 36 months.
DAVID SINGLETON, 41, of Church Street, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving on the A30 slip road at Launceston on 1 December with 110 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 27 months which will be reduced by 27 weeks if he completes a course, fined £1230 and ordered to pay a £492 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRUG DRIVE
LEE BALDWIN, 44, of Pras An Fenton, Lane, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving at Goonhavern on 26 February with 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 40 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
NO LICENCE
RHEA THORINGTON-JONES, 38, of Slate Avenue, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle after her licence had been revoked on account of disability in December 2021. She was banned from driving for six months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
UNRESTRAINED CHILD
EARL KIMBERLEY, 37, of Foxglove Road, Bodmin had his case reopened after he was convicted of carrying an unrestrained child in a front passenger seat of a VW on Turf Street, Bodmin in September 2024. He was disqualified from driving for six months, backdated to 29 October, fined £461 and has to pay a £184 surcharge and £90 costs.
