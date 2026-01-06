The league, which is proudly sponsored by The Cornish Times and Parkes & Pearn Estate Agents, started with two impressive races before Christmas, both of which were held at Horningtops.
Young runners from across the area will again compete on a mixed-terrain course of pathways, grass and some tarmac, with organisers reminding schools that spikes are not permitted.
Due to limited daylight and parking at the National Trust property, races will start earlier than usual, beginning at 3.30pm for Years 3 and 4.
Schools may enter up to seven runners per race, with team scores decided by the first four finishers. Registration opens at 2.45pm. Spectators are encouraged to share vehicles, respect the historic grounds and help ensure the site is left litter-free after the event.
Run start times: Yr 3/4 Girls - 3.30pm; Yr 3/4 Boys - 3.40pm; Yr 5/6 Girls - 3.50pm; Yr 5/6 Boys - 4.05pm
