PEOPLE living in the Clay Country are being given the chance to put forward their views on government plans affecting the area.
Noah Law (Labour), the MP for St Austell and Newquay, is holding a series of roadshow meetings across the district this month.
The Clay Country Roadshows follow on from a town hall-style meeting held in St Austell in December to look at the future of the area.
The roadshow meetings will cover the opportunities presented by the government’s new £30-million Kernow Industrial Growth Fund.
The funding initiative will sit alongside the government’s Clean Energy Industries Strategies and Critical Minerals Strategies.
The latter sees Cornwall as a key region for lithium production in the coming decades, with the Clay Country being one of the main areas.
Mr Law said: “The Kernow Industrial Growth Fund, if delivered right, could be life changing for families, bringing back those lost high-quality jobs and helping to re-establish Cornwall as a global industrial powerhouse once again.
“If you'd have asked me two or three years ago what I think could make the biggest differences to Cornwall’s economic fortunes, I’d probably have said a wealth fund of our own to support our most promising industries.
“My priority now is to make sure every pound of investment delivers tangible benefits for local communities, that residents have a real say in decisions and that the industry’s projected growth by 2035 translates into genuine local economic impact. I encourage anyone, regardless of their political stripes, to sign up to their local event.”
Roadshows will be held at St Dennis on Thursday, January 8, 6.30pm; Treviscoe, Friday, January 9, 6.30pm; Treverbyn, Thursday, January 15, 6.30pm; Whitemoor, Friday, January 30, 6.30pm; Fraddon, Saturday, January 31, 10am; and St Stephen, Saturday, January 31, 1.30pm.
Sign up via www.eventbrite.com/cc/clay-country-roadshow-4801074
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.