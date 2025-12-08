MP Noah Law is to hold a town hall-style event to discuss the future of the Clay Country in Cornwall.
The Labour MP for St Austell and Newquay will be hosting the meeting on Thursday, December 11, between 7pm to 9pm, and will take questions from constituents in the Clay Country.
The event is aimed at residents living in areas affected by mining heritage and upcoming industries in Mid Cornwall, and will be an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions on the future of the district.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently announced the creation of the Kernow Industrial Growth Fund, a £30-million fund intended to function like a Cornish national wealth fund for emerging and thriving industries.
The Labour government has also released its new Critical Minerals Strategy, setting a target of 50,000 tonnes per annum of lithium to be produced in the UK – a significant proportion of which would need to come from Cornwall by 2035.
It is expected that the event will discuss the format of the industrial growth fund, how these decisions may benefit local villages and towns directly, and what infrastructure and support Mr Law should push for from the critical minerals industry to ensure community buy-in to any future scheme.
Earlier on Thursday, the MP will be hosting businesses for a briefing on how the industrial growth fund could help support the infrastructure and local supply chains they rely on.
Mr Law said: “Delivered right, the Critical Minerals Strategy and Kernow Industrial Growth Fund could be life changing for families, bringing back those lost high-quality jobs and cementing Cornwall as a global industrial powerhouse once again.”
Tickets for the events can be sourced via claycountry.eventbrite.co.uk and KGIF-brief.eventbrite.co.uk
Only ticketholders will be allowed in and they will be informed of the exact venues in advance – for security reasons.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.