He commented: “Since we arrived in Parliament, Cornwall’s four Labour MPs have made it our business to negotiate across departments to ensure we get a ‘Deal for Cornwall’. The Treasury has recognised the vast economic potential in Cornwall to create stable, secure jobs, driving growth across the Duchy and, as a result, has set up the Kernow Industrial Growth Fund. We’re grateful for the time the Chancellor has granted us to listen to our case and we’re look forward to continuing our discussions with other departments following the budget."