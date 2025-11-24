THE first flight between Cornwall and London operated by a new airline took place on Sunday - with only 12 passenger onboard.
Skybus was awarded the interim contract by Cornwall Council to run the vital route between Cornwall Airport Newquay and London Gatwick following the collapse of Eastern Airways last month.
The 12 passengers onboard the first Gatwick Skybus flight had room to spare on the 180 seat Boeing 737, which took off from Newquay at about 3.40pm. Skybus said it would transition to a 78-seater turboprop Q400 aircraft early next month. A refreshed timetable of daily flights is in operation, with the schedule set to increase to twice-daily weekday services in February 2026.
The route is operated under a Public Service Obligation, which sees Cornwall Council and the Department for Transport provide financial support if required to ensure the service is maintained.
Skybus was selected by Cornwall Council via an expedited tender process to fly the route ahead of a tendering process to find an operator for the next four years, which will begin in mid-2026.
“This vital London connection strengthens our region’s resilience and supports our economy and tourism year-round. We’re delighted to welcome Skybus as our partner on this essential route and look forward to working together to deliver a dependable service for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”
Skybus currently runs services to the Isles of Scilly, with flights from Newquay, Land's End and Exeter, and is owned by the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company, which also runs boat services to the islands.
Jonathan Hinkles, the managing director of Skybus, said: “Today’s flight is a proud moment for Skybus and a major step forward for connectivity in Cornwall. This route is about more than transport - it’s about ensuring people, communities, and businesses have dependable access to London all year round. We’re delighted to offer this service and look forward to welcoming passengers on board in the months ahead.”
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, said: “Thanks to our partnership with the local council and our direct investment of nearly £1-million, I am delighted Skybus’ first flights will take off today to ensure this vital connection between London and Cornwall is protected.
“Routes like this are a lifeline for local communities and businesses, supporting jobs, tourism, and regional growth. I look forward to seeing the positive impact the return of regular, reliable flights will have for the region and its economy.”
Cllr Tim Dwelly, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for economic regeneration and investment, said: “I am pleased to see these flights resuming, they are a vital connection in terms of both our business and tourism sectors, and will be a real boost for confidence.”
Jonathan Pollard, the chief commercial officer at London Gatwick said: “We are really pleased to welcome Skybus to London Gatwick. The service supports people and businesses across Cornwall with vital year-round access to London and the wider region through Gatwick’s excellent onward connectivity.”
