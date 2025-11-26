In a range of further measures designed to ease the cost of living, commuters will save hundreds of pounds on their season tickets after rail fares were frozen for the first time in 30 years. An extension of the temporary 5p fuel duty cut for an extra five months, a further fuel duty freeze, and the new UK wide Fuel Finder scheme will save the average driver £89, and full time workers on the National Living Wage and National Minimum wage will see a £900 pay-packet boost. Full-time workers on the 18-20 National Minimum Wage rate will see a £1,500 rise.