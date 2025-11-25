CORNWALL Council and the local NHS are urging residents to dig out and hand back unused care equipment as services brace for winter pressures – warning thousands of vital items are gathering dust in homes across the county.
The call comes amid a growing shortage of loaned equipment such as walking frames, crutches, commodes, hospital beds and short-term wheelchairs. These items are issued to help people recover at home, but many never make it back once they’re no longer needed.
Councillor Jim McKenna, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for adult social care, said returned equipment could “change someone’s life”.
“Every single item handed back helps another resident stay independent and reduces pressure on our stretched health and care services,” he said. “Too many people simply don’t realise this kit is loaned, or they don’t know how to return it. We’re asking everyone to take five minutes, check what’s in the cupboard, and give back anything they’re not using. It really is that simple.”
Health leaders say reusing equipment is essential. Large items like beds and hoists are expensive, and replacing them drains NHS budgets at a time of soaring demand. Cornwall Council’s retrieval team and Medequip refurbish returned items so they can safely be issued to new users, saving both money and waste.
The scale of unreturned equipment is significant. NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly says more than 90,000 crutches alone are currently missing.
Leighton Day, Director of Delivery, said the numbers highlight the urgency. “We’re facing a huge challenge. NHS equipment makes a massive difference to people’s recovery, but we need it back when it’s no longer required.”
Most equipment carries a barcode label with return details. Medequip can advise on drop-off points for smaller items and arrange free collection for larger ones.
Residents can contact Medequip on 01726 210477, email [email protected], or visit the company’s website for guidance.
