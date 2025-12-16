A DECISION on a planning application for the construction of 71 extra care flats for the over 55’s is set to be made by the Cornwall Council strategic planning committee this week.
Cornwall Council, in partnership with Arcadis LLP has submitted an application to build the apartments on land at Whitestone Road, Bodmin.
The proposals for the site seeks to construct 62 one-bedroomed apartments and nine two-bed apartments on the 1.16 hectare square site, which would also include 41 parking spaces and a minimum of five bicycle parking spaces.
If approved, it would give outline planning permission for the project, meaning that the final details relating to appearance and landscaping would be decided at a later date in a reserved matters application. At present, the properties would, if approved, be 100 per cent affordable.
At a presentation by Cornwall Council to Bodmin Town Council, the team behind the schemes said that once outline planning permission was granted, it would seek to attract a developer to turn the proposals into reality.
However, the plans have been objected to by residents on the adjacent road, who stated that they fear it could further exacerbate the risk of flooding to their properties. Other applications included concerns that the building would directly overlook their properties,
As the residents have objected to a Cornwall Council led planning proposal, it will be decided by a committee of councillors comprising the strategic planning committee, chaired by Cllr Chris Batters (Liberal Democrat, Lanivet, Blisland and Bodmin St Lawrence).
Planning officers at Cornwall Council have recommended that the planning committee approve the application, stating a recommendation that: “Delegated Authority (is given) to the chief planning officer to grant full planning permission, subject to receipt and consideration of comments from Natural England and imposition of planning conditions set out in this report and any additional conditions or informatives required by Natural England.
“Delegated Authority to be subject to written agreement with the applicant to extend the period of determination as appropriate to enable all outstanding matters to be concluded.”
In documents accompanying the proposal, responses from stakeholders consulted as part of the planning process were stated.
Dan Rogerson, the Liberal Democrat Cornwall Council member for Bodmin St Mary’s ward said: “I am pleased to see that some of the comments from local residents have been taken into account.
“Firstly, the terrace in the corner overlooking the rear of existing properties at the bottom of the hill has been removed. This helps to make their gardens less overlooked.
“Secondly, the use of attenuation ponds and an overflow into existing drains should make it less likely than at present that any surface water flooding occurs in the properties in Bawden Road.
“Residents remain concerned that there is a loss of amenity land and believe very strongly that a brownfield solution for the scheme would have been preferable. I share their concerns that there is still not enough parking identified within the scheme as currently designed.
“I am aware of the dire need for important facilities such as these apartments to meet the pressing requirements of local older people and their partners for appropriate care and support. I am therefore supportive of the concept.
“That being said, I should be grateful if the concerns of residents could continue to be addressed.”
Bodmin Town Council said it objected to the scheme on the basis of the location, but acknowledged the positive benefits of a scheme in the town. Its planning committee responded to the application stating: “Bodmin Town Council does not support this planning application.
“After taking into consideration the concerns of both Councillors and the public regarding drainage, traffic, and parking, etc, we do not believe the location is suitable. We do recognise the huge need for a scheme of this type and would be very happy to consider again if the scheme could be brought to a more suitable location that is closer to the town.”
The meeting will take place on Thursday, December 18 at 10am at County Hall (Lys Kernow) in Truro.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.