AN organisation for women in Cornwall marked International Anti Violence Against Women Day with a collection of goods in support of women’s refuges.
Members of the St Austell Soroptimists displayed a banner, saying Unite to end violence against women, as they held the collection at the Tesco superstore in St Austell.
A spokeswoman for the club said: “We would like to thank customers for their very generous donations.
“The two refuges in Mid Cornwall were amazed by the number of items donated. This will help considerably at this time of year, supporting women who have had to flee their homes because of domestic violence.
“The collection at the Tesco store was the first of our projects in 16 days of activism.”
