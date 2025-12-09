A student from Callywith College is taking on a huge personal challenge in aid of her mother and the bravery she has shown.
Chelsea Tregunna’s mother, Kelly, was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer in February 2018 and continues to suffer the after effects of the cancer treatment seven years on. During that time, Kelly has had chemotherapy, radiotherapy, brachytherapy, hyperbaric chamber and now is awaiting a stoma operation.
To show support and appreciation for her mum, Chelsea will be shaving her head today (Wednesday, December 10) alongside her efforts to raise money for UK Cervical Cancer. More than £1,100 has already been donated to Chelsea’s GoFundMe page.
Speaking about her mum, Chelsea said: “She is the most selfless women we will ever know, even when going through her treatment she was always there for anyone and everyone. Her bravery inspires me and my brother everyday, nothing can stop her whatsoever.
“Even though she might be in pain, she will still try and go about her everyday life, even when she knows that it’s probably not the best idea. She will keep on going and that is what represents how strong she is.”
“I wanted to raise money for UK Cervical Cancer to give back to the world, in the hope to make some other child’s mummy feel that little bit better and feel supported. I also wanted to show cancer patients that there’s more to life then hair, that they can still be beautiful and do whatever they want to do with no hair!”
“This challenge will be difficult for me having been bullied in school and now stepping out to do this with the mindset that I now do not care what people think.”
To donate to Chelsea’s GoFundMe page, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/headshave-in-aid-of-my-mum-and-her-bravery
