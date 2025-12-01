Her achievements to date are staggering with over 10-billion streams, six UK top 10 singles, a number one, a sold-out arena tour, and collaborations with global superstars such as David Guetta, Chase & Status, Sigala, Wilkinson and MNEK. Her catalogue of hits, including Remember, Crazy What Love Can Do, Disconnect and Afterglow, continues to dominate charts, playlists and festival crowds.