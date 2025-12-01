CHART-topping powerhouse Becky Hill is set to bring her explosive energy to the Eden Project next summer, joining the 2026 Eden Sessions as the latest major headliner.
The double BRIT Award winner will make her eagerly awaited debut in front of the iconic Biomes on Saturday, June 20, promising a night packed with euphoric anthems and dance-floor magic.
Hill joins an already glittering line-up for the Eden Sessions’ milestone 25th anniversary year, which features legendary acts including Pixies (June 26), Bowling For Soup and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls (July 5), Bastille (July 9) and The Maccabees (July 11) – with even more artists still to be announced.
Known for her unmistakable voice and genre-spanning impact across dance-pop, house and electronic music, Becky Hill has become one of the UK’s most celebrated contemporary stars.
Her achievements to date are staggering with over 10-billion streams, six UK top 10 singles, a number one, a sold-out arena tour, and collaborations with global superstars such as David Guetta, Chase & Status, Sigala, Wilkinson and MNEK. Her catalogue of hits, including Remember, Crazy What Love Can Do, Disconnect and Afterglow, continues to dominate charts, playlists and festival crowds.
A passionate advocate for women in dance music, Hill’s blend of powerhouse vocals, raw authenticity and high-octane stage presence has cemented her reputation as one of the most thrilling live performers of her generation.
Eden Sessions director Simon Townsend said: “What a name to add to our 2026 line-up. Becky Hill’s renowned live performances and powerful vocals, coupled with our natural amphitheatre-like acoustics and backed by the Biomes, promises to be a truly one-of-a-kind show. We can’t wait to welcome her.”
Tickets for Becky Hill, priced £56 plus a £7.30 booking fee, are available at edensessions.com. Inside Track pass-holders can buy now, with general sales opening at 4pm on Wednesday, December 3.
