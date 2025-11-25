CALLINGTON Lions have raised nearly £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice following a packed evening of Cornish comedy, music and community fundraising.
The group hosted entertainer Johnny Cowling, drawing a lively crowd for a night of laughs, singing and traditional pasties in support of the much-loved local hospice.
A raffle featuring two extra-large hampers – complete with St Luke’s “forget-me-not” flower kits – helped boost the total to £955.52.
The Saltash Tamar Lions also lent their support by running the bar and pledging to donate all profits to the cause.
Callington Lions recently welcomed Sarah Wallis from St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth to receive the cheque. Members said St Luke’s holds a special place in the hearts of many locally, and that raising the money – and handing it over – was “an absolute joy.”
