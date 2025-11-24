DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace wanted man Barry McLean.
The 31-year-old, who hails from the Callington area, is sought on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
Officers are conducting searches and enquiries across East Cornwall and Plymouth – and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.
McLean is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of average build, with blue eyes and short brown hair. He is known to have links to Callington, Liskeard, Saltash and Plymouth.
Police advise that anyone who sees McLean should call 999 immediately, quoting log 355 of 20/11/25. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.