NEW images have been released by police appealing for information in their bid to find a missing man last seen in Boscastle.
Alexander Key, 37, has not been seen since Friday, January 23, when he was in a local pub.
CCTV images of a man believed to be Mr Key, who is understood to be the long term partner of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger’s granddaughter, appear to show him during the afternoon of the following day.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We have released new images in the search for a 37-year-old man who was reported missing from the Boscastle area.
“Previously it was believed that Alexander Key was last seen at 2.20pm on Friday January 23 in the local pub but the latest CCTV images show him at 3.25pm on Saturday January 24, walking past the Wellington Pub, on Old Road, in the direction of Boscastle Harbour towards the River Valency.
“The new image shows him still wearing a distinctive red shirt, but he is also wearing a blue anorak/waterproof and black trainers.
“Alexander is described being 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with bright peroxide blonde hair and normally wearing bright coloured clothing.
“If you have seen Alexander, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 847 of 24/1/26.”
