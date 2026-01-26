A MAN in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences following a two-van collision on the A388 near Saltash.
Police were called to the scene at around 8.35am on Monday (January 26) after reports of the crash.
Minor injuries have been reported and a road closure was put in place while emergency services attended.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “One of the drivers left the scene following the collision but was later located by officers.”
