DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a 53-year-old man from Liskeard who is wanted on recall to prison.
David Sadiku is being sought after failing to comply with the conditions of his release following an original conviction for robbery. Officers say enquiries are ongoing to locate him and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Sadiku has strong links to Liskeard and is also known to have connections in the Exeter area, which police believe may be relevant to his current whereabouts. He is described as black, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with short black hair and a beard.
Police have stressed that members of the public should not approach Sadiku if they see him. Instead, they are asked to contact police immediately.
Anyone who sees Sadiku or has information that could help locate him is asked to call 999, quoting log number 119 of 07/01/26. Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, either by calling 0800 555111 or through their website.
