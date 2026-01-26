FIRE crews from stations in East Cornwall were called into action at two separate incidents over the weekend.
Firefighters from Callington, supported by specialist line rescue equipment from Bodmin, attended an incident in Stoke Climsland on Sunday morning.
Crews were called to a large horse that had become trapped in the doorway of its stable. Working carefully alongside a vet, firefighters used animal strops to safely free the horse and help it back onto its feet.
Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, a crew from Liskeard was called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A38 at Menheniot.
Firefighters made both vehicles safe and dealt with a fuel spillage using absorbent granules before handing the incident over to police.
