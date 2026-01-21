Funded by Live Long Better and Active Cornwall, the swimming for health programme at Bodmin is co-delivered by Healthy Cornwall and the GLL community team. All but one of the men and women attending had already completed a twelve-week pre-Christmas run of Friday swims and were now on their second batch of twelve. Marcia Henning, a Healthy Cornwall Adult Health Improvement Practitioner, weighed everyone post swim and took notes on individual progress, whilst GLL Community Sport Officer Steve Latham ensured everything ran smoothly.