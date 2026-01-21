As a sixty something woman with health issues of my own, I wasn’t sure what to expect when I went along to a regular Friday morning healthy swim group session at Bodmin Leisure Centre to meet some of those taking part, writes Sue Bradbury.
Whatever my preconceptions, big smiles and an eagerness to share enjoyment of the hour just spent in the pool were certainly infectious. ‘Fantastic’, ‘wonderful’ and ‘fun’ were words I heard repeated time after time in my one-to-one chats. Forget wet hair and their fresh-from-a-changing-room appearance, the people I met were buzzing with enthusiasm, and I needed to find out why.
Funded by Live Long Better and Active Cornwall, the swimming for health programme at Bodmin is co-delivered by Healthy Cornwall and the GLL community team. All but one of the men and women attending had already completed a twelve-week pre-Christmas run of Friday swims and were now on their second batch of twelve. Marcia Henning, a Healthy Cornwall Adult Health Improvement Practitioner, weighed everyone post swim and took notes on individual progress, whilst GLL Community Sport Officer Steve Latham ensured everything ran smoothly.
Emma Bilkey, 41, from Bodmin, told me she’d been referred to the programme to help her lose weight and de-stress. “I’m a mum of five and coming here is time away from the children,” she said. “It’s always a laugh and very social.”
Three decades of bad back problems led to Sam Rae, 46, from Bodmin, joining for the first time. “It’s been great and I’ll definitely be back next week,” she said. “I used to be very physically active but it’s three decades since I’ve been in the water. Swimming was recommended and I’m here thanks to social prescribing.”
Arthritis and high cholesterol are the reasons Karen Isles, 63, from Lanivet, started the classes last autumn. “Everyone is lovely, and so welcoming” she said. “My cholesterol level has reduced, and I don’t have to take statins.”
Susanna Besley, 56, from Bolventor, has seen her fitness improve and Tiffany Hughes, 32, from Bodmin, is breathing more easily. “I’ve got complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and coming here is good for my mental health because I don’t get out much,” said Tiffany. “I’ve made new friends and love the fun we have together.”
There is no cost involved for participants and Lanivet Community Club provides a free minibus service to pick everyone up.
GLL is the not-for-profit social enterprise that runs Better Bodmin Leisure Centre on behalf of the council.
“The Bodmin Healthy Swim Programme is one of many projects being developed as part of our Better Health and Wellbeing Plan for 2026,” Karen Edmond, GLL’s Community Sport Manager tells me. “Gentle swimming builds confidence, strength and energy levels and, once the course has finished, we offer a further 6 weeks of new activities that those taking part can try.”
I don’t think the people I spoke to will take much convincing. They’ve obviously gained a lot from their swims, socially as well as physically.
As for me – where did I put that swimsuit?
