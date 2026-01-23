POLICE are warning residents in and around Dobwalls after reports of rogue traders offering gardening services and taking payment for work that is never completed.
Devon & Cornwall Police said officers in the Liskeard area are aware of a number of incidents in which individuals have approached residents, requested upfront payment and then failed to carry out the agreed work. Enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who has been affected or has information is urged to report it by calling 101.
Residents are also being advised to remain cautious of unsolicited offers of work. Police say people should refuse to sign documents, avoid making any payments, and report concerns to Cornwall Council Trading Standards by emailing [email protected] or calling 0300 1234 191.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.