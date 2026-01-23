POLICE in Cornwall have seized counterfeit tobacco thought to be worth around £36,000.
St Austell Police said the illegal tobacco was discovered by an officer who had stopped a car.
The officer serves in an armed response role for Devon and Cornwall Police as part of their duties.
The vehicle was stopped by the officer on Tuesday, January 20.
St Austell Police said in an online post that the incident “resulted in a large amount of illegal/illicit tobacco with a potential retail value of £36,000 being seized”.
The post continued: “Smuggled, non-duty-paid tobacco or counterfeit tobacco is known to fund organised crime groups with links to money laundering, drug supply and modern slavery.
“This was good pro-active work by our armed response colleagues.”
