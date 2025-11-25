A new initiative aims to cast a lifeline for struggling commercial fishermen working out of ports and harbours across Cornwall.
Citizens Advice Cornwall and Cornwall Rural Community Charity have launched Net Savings to provide money and benefits advice fishermen in Newquay, Mevagissey, Looe and Newlyn.
The new government-funded collaboration is a pioneering project providing tailored budget management and debt support to tackle financial instability, fluctuating income and social isolation faced by people in the fishing industry and their families.
Sophie Holland, Citizens Advice Cornwall training officer, said: “Cornwall’s fishing community is the beating heart of the county’s coastal heritage yet behind the hard graft and proud tradition, many fishermen face unseen challenges with their income.
“This project was built with fishermen, for fishermen. They’ve told us what support they need and how they want to access it. Our goal is to make financial advice approachable, relevant, and genuinely useful to their lives.
“For many fishermen, income rises and falls with the tides. Weather conditions, fuel costs, market prices, and shifting regulations can all impact earnings from one week to the next. That unpredictability makes budgeting difficult — and when debt mounts, cultural and practical barriers can make it even harder to seek help.
“Isolation adds to the problem. Long working hours, time at sea, and a strong sense of independence mean many fishermen are reluctant to approach traditional financial advice services. Others may lack the confidence or digital skills to navigate online tools and resources.”
Recognising these challenges, Net Savings offers a bespoke programme of advice, training, and one-to-one support.
The Net Savings project, which will run to March 2026, will deliver drop-in debt advice sessions and group workshops across four Cornish ports covering budgeting, managing variable income, and using digital tools to access financial support and benefits.
Fishermen’s Mission Cornwall area manager, Kate MacArther, said: “Fishermen generally struggle with appointments, as they need to prioritise when they can go to sea. Offering face-to-face drop-in sessions enables them to seek support without worrying about missing an appointment.
“There is a move from benefits to banking, shifting services to online systems for clients. These systems can be tricky to navigate, with little support or guidance provided. The workshops offered allow fishermen to receive support in navigating these systems.”
Alongside direct advice, participants will help identify barriers preventing fishermen seeking debt support — from stigma and trust issues to connectivity and digital access. These findings will guide the development of new technological and service solutions, ensuring future support is more accessible and culturally sensitive.
Ms Holland said: “Fishermen are proud, skilled professionals who contribute enormously to Cornwall’s economy and culture.
“This project is about ensuring pride and tradition are matched by practical support — so that the next generation can continue to thrive.”
A report from the Cornish Fish Producers’ Organisation says the industry is worth £170m to the county’s economy and employs around 8,000 people, including fishing, processing and catering.
