CALLINGTON Young Farmers’ Club has presented £500 each to the Farming Community Network and Cancer Research UK, the two charities chosen for support over the past year.
The club is now turning its attention to this year’s fundraising efforts, announcing a charity bingo night at Millennium House, Pensilva, on Friday, November 28, with doors opening at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.
Proceeds will go towards the Birch and Bracken Ward at Derriford Hospital as well as club funds.
The event is open to all, with organisers promising great prizes and a fun evening in support of a worthy cause.
