Sian Bush then showed a large selection of plants that had been sourced locally and members were mesmerised as she created a festive garland in front of their eyes. Using only natural materials on a base of willow, she built up mini bunches, keeping tension on the twine to make the display. We learnt that holly without prickles is due to having no predators feeding on the bush (as well as that it is less painful to arrange). Sian enjoys foraging, finding a wide range of plants to include in her creations, gaining satisfaction from knowing they are grown locally and are always within the seasons. There was a basket full of dried flowers which enthused us to hang some up in our own kitchens! Sian is very busy running workshops for floristry and pottery, volunteering and being involved in art projects – we will certainly be keeping an eye out for these in future to join in and learn more.