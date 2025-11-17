Callington
Callington Methodist Church
Members of Callington Methodist Church had a great time at Creation Stations during half term - thanks to everyone who came along and all our wonderful helpers.
The team are now looking forward to the Christmas events including the ‘Cafe Christingles’.
For more information visit www.callingtonmethodist.org
Lanreath
Lanreath Village Hall
Lanreath Village Hall is hosting its Christmas fayre on Saturday, November 29, between 10am and 3pm.
The event promises stalls, a table top sale, a raffle, tombola, and hot and cold food.
Entertainment will be provided for all the family by The Looe Ukuleles.
Come along and enjoy this lovely Christmas event.
Pensilva
Pensilva WI
Using our brand-new microphone system, business and information was certain to be heard by all members, as president Verna gave out all the latest news. Those celebrating a birthday this month were given posies: Mavis Philp, Jan Luter, Lorna Truscott, Rosie Drake, Christine Matthews and Cath Griffin. A rendition of Happy Birthday was sung (but apparently, the microphone was off).
Sian Bush then showed a large selection of plants that had been sourced locally and members were mesmerised as she created a festive garland in front of their eyes. Using only natural materials on a base of willow, she built up mini bunches, keeping tension on the twine to make the display. We learnt that holly without prickles is due to having no predators feeding on the bush (as well as that it is less painful to arrange). Sian enjoys foraging, finding a wide range of plants to include in her creations, gaining satisfaction from knowing they are grown locally and are always within the seasons. There was a basket full of dried flowers which enthused us to hang some up in our own kitchens! Sian is very busy running workshops for floristry and pottery, volunteering and being involved in art projects – we will certainly be keeping an eye out for these in future to join in and learn more.
Sian then had to be a judge and select from a beautiful array of Floral arrangements in a jug. She chose the competition winners – 1st Verna Dawe 2nd Sue Hill 3rd Frances Tucker. Flower of the month: First, Sue Turpin, second, Jenny Rendle, third, Frances Tucker.
Next meeting: Wednesday, December 10, 7.15pm – Christmas Party – what surprises are in store and will Santa pay a visit?
Thanks to all who have donated so far - please do continue to drop any used stamps for CFWI into the box at Millennium House. Contact us with any enquiries at [email protected]
St Ive
St Ive Village Hall
The United Service held at St Ive Village Hall will next be held on Sunday, November 23, starting at 10.30am. This will be led by Julian Langston.
Tea, coffee, and biscuits will be served following the service. All are welcome.
Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild
The meeting held on Monday, November 3, was a Favourite Hymn Evening. This was led by Keith & Kathryn Mutton. There was a total of ten Favourite choices given by members of the Guild. Before each one was sung, information was given on the background and circumstances the hymns were written.
The next guild meeting will take place on Monday, December 1, starting at 7.30pm. This will be a social evening, with carols, nibbles and maybe a quiz or two. Held at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room.
All are welcome.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning Prayer - Mondays weekly at 10am.
Sunday, November 23 - morning Prayer at 11am.
St Pauls Church, Upton Cross
Sunday, November 23, meet and eat breakfast at the Cross Link Centre at 10am.
Remembrance
On Friday, November 7, a Remembrance service was held at the War Memorial at Upton Cross led by the Poppy appeal Organiser John Kendrick-Crawshaw.
Prayers were given by Lay Minister Andrew Doney, the names of the fallen were read by Peter Sharp and Year 6 pupils from Upton Cross Ace Academy laid wreaths on behalf of the academy, parish council and funeral directors, F D Hall & Son.
The same evening Andrew Doney, Scout Chaplain led a service with members of the 1st Linkinhorne Scout Group present. Richard Doney read the names of the fallen. Wreath made by the Beavers was laid by Flora.
On Sunday the annual service was held at St Melor’s Church, Linkinhorne with a good congregation present. Members of the Scout group presented their flags which were received at the altar by Lay Minister Andrew Doney. The service was led by Lay Minister Brian Norris and Lay Minister Roy Cooper.
Flags were carried by Brendan for Beavers with colour party, Hannah and Riley. Cubs - Jack with Arthur and Lilly; Scouts- Willow, with Flora and Will; Union Flag - Luka with Callum and Alex F, St Pirans- Holly, with Alex T-Owen.
Leaders present were Richard Doney, Cheryl Piper, Mark Turner, Gareth Haimes, Kathryn Haimes and Sarah Doney. The collection was taken by Phoebe and Acer, Buzzy Howett, and Judy Cooper.
Names of the fallen were read by Peter Sharp, the Act of Commitment by Kim Howat, The Act of Commitment was led by Lay Minister Roy Cooper who also gave the sermon. Organist was Mark Smith.
Also on Tuesday, November 11, members of the parish attended at the War Memorial, also led by Poppy Organiser, John Kendrick-Crawshaw.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
November 21, Food for Thought with Rev. Robert Saunders at 9.30am with bacon baps.
November 23, Sunday service with Rev Janet Park at 10am (Holy Communion).
Saltash
Old Cornwall Society
The Saltash tunnel, traversed by thousands of vehicles each day, presented a number of challenges as it was constructed between 1987 and 1989. Chrissie le Marchant who worked as a geologist on the project was guest speaker at Saltash Old Cornwall Siociety’s monthly meeting and spoke of the issues faced in constructing a tunnel only three metres below the land surface. The original plan had been for a cutting but local people opposed this claiming that it would divide the town in two as well as cause the loss of 43 homes so the more expensive tunnel was the second option.
Ms le Marchant, who entered the site each day to test the rock spoke of problems arising when the anticipated softer ‘Saltash formation’ mudstone and siltstone was found to contain ‘tuff’, solidified ash from volcanic activity in the area. The streams which had once fed watercress beds in the present Glebe Avenue area also resulted in unanticipated water incursion.
Ms le Marchant also described her exploration of a previous mining tunnel from Adit Lane to under Longstone Park and showed fascinating pictures of the old silver mine therein.
In her vote of thanks society president Sue Hooper MBE recalled the grand opening day, September 16th 1988, when led by the town band, townsfolk were invited for the first and last time to walk through the tunnel and appreciate the engineering achievement that we now take for granted.
St Cleer
Cleerway Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Altarnun
Parish council
The bulk of the November Altarnun Parish Council meeting was spent receiving reports from Cornwall councillor Adrian Parsons and Altarnun councillor Matthew Halls who attended a meeting of the Cornwall Council led A30 Plusha grade separated junction study – stakeholder working group on October 22.
These revealed that several development and feasibility design options to improve road safety, whilst maintaining connectivity, have now been created along the route from Five Lanes to Two Bridges in the east. In a nutshell, it was stressed that whilst everything is still on the table, this a study by local government with strong stakeholder involvement, with the eventual aim of going back to National Highways with a very strong recommendation for the correct and most effective solution for the long term benefit of our communities. Altarnun Parish Council will respond to the merits and demerits of each design option in due course. Cornwall Council have advised that there will be future opportunities to input on the preferred option(s) when they have moved towards the conclusion of technical findings, probably being in the New Year.
The parish council either supported or advised Cornwall Council it had no objection to the small number of proposed planning applications discussed.
It was pleasing to hear that the Remembrance Day services at Bolventor and Altarnun were well attended, with 15 people at Bolventor and in excess of 20 in Altarnun, where the War Memorial railings had been repaired, prior to the service, following a vehicle collision. The parish council wreaths were laid at both services as usual.
The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 3, and will start at 7.30pm in Altarnun Village Hall. All are welcome.
