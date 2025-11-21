The annual Santas on a Bike ride, which will take place on Saturday, December 6, has become a beloved festive event, attracting riders from across the region and delighting families along the route.
Since the event began in 2017, participants have raised over £26,000 for the hospice. The ride is not only a vital fundraiser but also a spectacular show for spectators, with children lining the streets to watch the motorbikes parade past, all dressed in bright red Santa suits.
Riders will meet at North Road, Lee Mill Industrial Estate from 11am, before setting off at 12.25pm, travelling through the towns of Ivybridge (12.30pm), Saltash (1pm with a 15-minute stop), Liskeard (1.45pm), Lostwithiel (2.00pm), Par Market (2.15pm) and St Austell (2.45pm), before arriving at Little Harbour at approximately 3.15pm.
In each town, street collectors dressed as Santas will help raise further funds for the hospice.
The event is a highlight of the festive season, creating a heartwarming and uplifting atmosphere. Riders often speak of the thrill of joining hundreds of fellow Santas, while spectators enjoy the impressive spectacle. In 2023, over 400 riders joined the ride, although last year’s event was cancelled due to a red weather warning to ensure safety.
Organisers acknowledge that times are challenging for many, but say supporting Little Harbour Children’s Hospice helps children and families when they need it most. Plymouth Advanced Motorcyclists have been part of the committee planning this event since its inception.
For more information, or to support the ride, visit the Facebook page, the official website, or the JustGiving page.
