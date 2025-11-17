The comprehensive roadmap backs researchers to seize on new and developing opportunities to replace animal tests, which are currently still used to determine the safety of products like life-saving vaccines and the impact chemicals like pesticides can have on living beings and the environment. By working in tandem with partners, backing researchers with new funding and streamlining regulation, the plan will enable teams to pivot safely to methods like: organ-on-a-chip systems – tiny devices that mimic how human organs work using real human cells; greater use of AI to analyse huge amounts of information about molecules to predict whether new medicines will be safe and work well on humans; 3D bio-printed tissues creating realistic human tissue samples, from skin to liver, for testing – providing lifelike environments for studying human biology and checking if substances are toxic.