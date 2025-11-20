The terraced building on Fore Street comes with planning permission to convert part of the ground floor and all upper floors into a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation, while retaining a ground-floor retail unit.
It is one of 161 lots in Clive Emson Auctioneers’ December sale.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said: “This substantial property is well located in Liskeard town centre and offers an attractive opportunity for residential conversion along with a retail unit to maximise rental potential.”
Also listed is a 0.05-hectare parcel of land at Pendray Gardens in Dobwalls, guided at £500 to £1,000 and offered by Cornwall Council. The auction concludes on December 11.
