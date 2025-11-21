TRAIN passengers across Cornwall are set to benefit from simpler, smarter, and better-value travel as Great Western Railway (GWR) officially expands its pay-as-you-go smartcard system to every station in the county and into Plymouth.
The upgrade means customers can now tap in and out from Penzance to Plymouth – including the Tamar Valley Line and all Cornish branch lines – automatically receiving the best fare for the journeys they make.
The expanded system builds on the initial 2023 rollout between Penzance and Par and marks a significant milestone in the delivery of the Mid Cornwall Metro (MCM) programme. With the final engineering works now complete, MCM is expected to transform rail connectivity from next year, introducing an hourly Newquay–Par service – more than doubling current frequency – and later a direct Newquay–Falmouth route.
For Cornwall’s train users, the wider benefits are immediate and far-reaching. The tap-in, tap-out system removes the uncertainty of choosing the right ticket, eliminates queues at ticket machines, and ensures passengers always pay the lowest available walk-up fare. Weekly capping also means regular travellers can enjoy the equivalent of a Weekly Season Ticket without having to buy one in advance.
Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said the expansion marks a major step in modernising rail travel. “Rail ticketing is long overdue an upgrade,” he said. “Backed by £49-million of government funding, GWR is making journeys more convenient, accessible and flexible. This rollout is part of our Plan for Change, delivering straightforward, stress-free train travel while boosting economic growth, jobs and homes.”
Cornwall Council’s cabinet member for transport, Dan Rogerson, said the move supports the county’s ambition to shift more residents onto public transport.
“Extending pay-as-you-go shows we’re committed to giving residents the best value and the most convenient way to travel,” he said. “Our partnership with GWR and Network Rail has already delivered major improvements, and with Mid Cornwall Metro launching more services next year, there is a lot to look forward to.”
GWR’s regional development manager for the West, David Whiteway, said the technology will make a tangible difference to everyday journeys in Cornwall.
“We first launched pay-as-you-go in West Cornwall in 2023 and we’re proud to now extend it county-wide and into Plymouth,” he said. “With Mid Cornwall Metro bringing more frequent services, this will be transformative for rail travel in the region. The expanded pay-as-you-go network is all part of making travel with GWR simpler and more accessible.”
Valid on both GWR and CrossCountry services between Penzance and Plymouth, the smartcard unlocks reduced Anytime Day Singles exclusively for pay-as-you-go users and ensures passengers always receive the best value on the day of travel. For Cornwall’s rail users, the message is simple: tap in, tap out and save.
You can get a GWR touch smartcard by registering for a free GWR.com account – or logging in if you already have one – then selecting ‘Manage smartcards’ and choosing ‘Apply for a smartcard’ from the menu. After completing and submitting the short online form, your smartcard will usually arrive by post within five working days.
