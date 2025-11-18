Jo Smith, formerly a fitness-loving, independent 51-year-old and a busy finance assistant, saw her world change in an instant when she suffered a stroke that stripped away her mobility, confidence and the simple routines she once took for granted. Now she is sharing her story to support the Stroke Association’s Christmas fundraising campaign, after the charity played a key role in rebuilding her confidence and emotional wellbeing.
“My first Christmas after the stroke was a very different Christmas. It was tough to begin with,” said Jo, whose daughters were aged 21 when she had her stroke.
“I loved everything about Christmas, especially shopping and going to the Christmas markets. I was always the person who organised everything and did everything. But that year, I couldn't wrap the presents with only one hand. So, we bought gift bags instead of wrapping paper.
“I couldn’t socialise or go out, and I always used to enjoy all the Christmas parties. I didn’t want to have decorations or a Christmas dinner. I wanted to shut myself off from it. I found the hardest thing was not doing things myself, having to rely on others, and accept help.
“At the beginning, I was quite stubborn, but my daughter Alicia made the Christmas dinner and my other daughter Danielle did all the Christmas food shopping and the decorations. Last Christmas I felt like a spectator but this Christmas, I’m hopeful I’ll be able to join in with more of the preparations. When you have a stroke, you become a new version of you. So, Christmas has to be a new version of Christmas too.”
Alongside the physical impact of stroke, Jo has been adjusting to hidden effects such as emotional changes, peripheral vision issues and difficulties with memory and thinking. With support from friends, family, NHS rehabilitation teams and the Stroke Association’s Cornwall Emotional Support Service, she has made remarkable progress.
Referred for counselling by her community occupational therapist, Jo met Manu, a Stroke Association counsellor she describes as “amazing”.
“She helped me deal with frustration and arguments by giving me strategies. She encouraged me to get back to the things that made me feel like me – a morning routine, dressing smartly, doing my hair. She also helped me manage fatigue and start writing in my diary again so I could see how far I’d come.”
The Stroke Association has released a new short film, Still Christmas, featuring home videos from stroke survivors showing what the festive season looks like after a stroke.
Jacquie Cuthbert, the charity’s associate director for the South West, said: “For 85,000 people in the UK, this will be their first Christmas after a stroke. We’re urging people to give the gift of stroke support this Christmas so we can help more survivors find their strength again.”
To give the gift of stroke support this Christmas, visit stroke.org.uk/stillchristmas
