MEMBERS of Saltash Cricket Club will once again be doing a spot of festive fundraising to help provide much-needed equipment for their men’s, women’s and youth cricket teams.
On Sunday, January 4, the team will be out and about in the local area collecting real Christmas trees and disposing of them in return for a donation towards the club funds.
Anyone who lives in the PL1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 12 postcodes can now book their collection by responding to the club’s post on the official Saltash Cricket Club Facebook page.
Minimum suggested donations for tree collection are £5 for trees up to seven feet tall and £10 for those over seven feet.
Organisers have thanked WeDump4U – Waste Removal & Skip Hire for supplying vehicles and handling disposal of the trees, as well as Tamar Trash – Waste Removal, who are also providing vehicles.
