IT’S beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Saltash, after the town lit up in sparkling style during its festive Lights Switch On.
Crowds packed the streets for an evening filled with cheer, colour and community spirit as Saltash officially welcomed the start of the festive season.
Father Christmas made a grand entrance on his sleigh, joining town mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock for the big countdown before the lights burst into life, sparking cheers as families soaked up the magical atmosphere.
Visitors enjoyed a lively festive parade, late-night shopping and special appearances from Rumi (KPop Demon Hunters) and Elsa (Frozen), adding extra excitement for younger residents. The ever-popular Elf Hunt Trail also drew plenty of eager participants.
The event was delivered by Saltash Town Council with support from Saltash Chamber of Commerce and Saltash Rotary Club.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.