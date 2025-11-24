IT’S beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Saltash, after the town lit up in sparkling style during its festive Lights Switch On.

Crowds packed the streets for an evening filled with cheer, colour and community spirit as Saltash officially welcomed the start of the festive season.

The Saltash town crier welcomes everyone to the annual Christmas lights Switch On. (Picture: Mike Pitches Media)

Father Christmas made a grand entrance on his sleigh, joining town mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock for the big countdown before the lights burst into life, sparking cheers as families soaked up the magical atmosphere.

There were special guest appearances on the night from Rumi and Elsa. (Picture: Mike Pitches Media)

Visitors enjoyed a lively festive parade, late-night shopping and special appearances from Rumi (KPop Demon Hunters) and Elsa (Frozen), adding extra excitement for younger residents. The ever-popular Elf Hunt Trail also drew plenty of eager participants.

The event was delivered by Saltash Town Council with support from Saltash Chamber of Commerce and Saltash Rotary Club.

A golden glow is lining the Fore Street in Saltash this Christmas (Cornish Times)
The lit Christmas tree in Saltash's Jubilee Gardens (Submitted)
Huge crowds lined Fore Street to celebrate the Saltash Christmas lights Switch On. (Picture: Mike Pitches Media)