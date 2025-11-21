A CORNISH town is gearing up for one of its most colourful festive traditions as the Saltash Christmas Tractor Run returns on Sunday, December 14.
Those wishing to take part must pre-register ahead of the day, with organisers stressing that tractors arriving without prior registration will unfortunately not be able to join the run.
Every vehicle must be festively decorated – and a prize will be awarded for the best-dressed tractor, adding an extra spark of creativity and competition to the evening.
To enter, participants can email [email protected] or call 07980 574104. Drivers are asked, where possible, to send a copy of their up-to-date insurance policy when booking to help streamline administration on the night. Safety rules mean that no Under-13s are permitted to ride in tractors or link boxes.
Organisers also note that there will be no public admittance to the Tamar View Nurseries Garden Centre at the start of the event.
The Saltash Christmas Tractor Run is not just about festive fun, again it will be supporting local charities. This year’s chosen beneficiaries are St Luke’s Hospice, Little Harbour Children’s Hospice, and South West Blood Bikes.
Organisers are keen for participants and residents alike to help spread the word, ensuring the evening is as spectacular as possible while also making a meaningful contribution to these important causes.
