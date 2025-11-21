A NEW website designed to promote awareness, provide information and guidance and educate communities of the impact of knife crime has been launched by Devon and Cornwall Police.
The website, known as #NotTheOne focuses on statistics around people, with one in 1,000 people believed to carry a knife in Devon and Cornwall. It also contains content such as videos, lived experienced stories and a range of interactie education packages all with the aim of advising young people, parents, carers and teachers about all aspects of knife crime and carrying.
In an event hosted by Bodmin College and supported by the MIKES Trust, a charity founded by the family of Michael Riddiough-Allen who died following a knife attack in the town in 2023, Devon and Cornwall Police launched the new website and used the opportunity to engage with young people about the topic.
Youngsters attending Bodmin College were given the opportunity to see the new website first hand, see the airport style metal detecting ‘knife arch’ used to try and reduce incidences of knife carrying and learn about the impact of knife crime first hand from Becky Dustan, one of the founders of the MIKES Trust.
Brooke, one of the Bodmin College students who attended the launch event, said: “I think it is very important that people my age and younger at college learn about the impact of knife crime. It helps us to learn about the effects it has, and if you know someone who is doing it (knife carrying), you can report it.”
Mrs Dustan said of the new initiative: “I know first hand the devastating consequences that a knife in the wrong hands can cause. My family lives every day with the loss of Michael, who lost his life trying to protect others from the dangers of someone with a knife and now we work to protect others in his memory.
“I am a firm believer in the idea that educating young people and supporting them to make safer choices is one of the most effective ways to prevent and reduce knife crime. This new website represents a significant step towards that goal.”
Inspector Adam Stonehill, the sector inspector for the Bodmin and Wadebridge area said: “It is an important, vital message to get across, especially to this age group. There are various touch points and this is an opportunity to positively engage with young people.
Praising the engagement of Bodmin College and its students, he added: “Since the tragic events of two years ago in Bodmin, we’ve been keen to build the relationships, the education and the message of the impact that knife carrying can have. MIKES Trust have been with us today, and using their own experiences can reinforce those messages to young people.”
DCI Steve Fleetwood, the force’s knife crime lead, added: “Our message has been and remains that knife crime does not make you safer. We urge anyone who is concerned about knife crime in their area to contact police and tell us about it.”
