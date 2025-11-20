It came amid a busy week for the town’s policing team with incidents attended including two instances of modified mopeds being used in an anti-social manner, a person with a knife detained by police and multiple arrests involving ‘prolific offenders’ in the town.
The person arrested during the incident on Pool Street and later charged has been named as 38-year-old Nathan Heenon, of no fixed abode in Bodmin.
Heenon appeared at Truro Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 19, charged with the following offences by Devon and Cornwall Police, namely: arson with intent to endanger life, arson with recklessness as to whether to endanger life and additionally, a charge involving a breach of a previous court bail condition.
The judge presiding at Truro Magistrates Court remanded Heenon in custody, where he is set to remain ahead of a hearing of a hearing that is scheduled to take place at Truro Crown Court during December 2025.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police’s Bodmin community policing team said: “Officers have charged a man in connection to an incident in Pool Street, Bodmin, which was reported on Sunday, November 16.
“Nathan Heenon, aged 38, of no fixed abode in Bodmin has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and arson with recklessness as to whether to endanger life. He was also charged with breach of court bail.
“He appeared at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 19 and was remanded in custody by the judge ahead of a hearing at Truro Crown Court in December.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.