MORE than 260 pubs, clubs and restaurants across Devon and Cornwall are offering free soft drinks to designated drivers this December, as part of a major festive crackdown on drink-driving.
The Lift Legend scheme, run by the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, aims to reward those who take responsibility for getting friends, family and colleagues home safely during one of the busiest – and riskiest – times of the year.
Anyone acting as a designated driver simply needs to tell the bartender they are a “Lift Legend” – and when they buy their first soft drink, they will receive a voucher for another one free of charge.
The initiative comes as police and safety leaders warn that drink-driving remains one of the region’s most persistent dangers. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is one of the “Fatal Five” top causes of deaths and serious injuries on South West roads.
In the past year alone, more than 2,000 people were arrested for drink-driving across Devon and Cornwall. Over the last five years, 25 people have been killed and 253 seriously injured in collisions where alcohol impairment was a factor.
Adrian Leisk, Devon and Cornwall Police’s Head of Road Safety, said the safest option is always to drink nothing at all before driving.
“Alcohol affects everyone differently and it’s impossible to know how many drinks will put you over the limit,” he said. “You can also be arrested even if you’re under the legal limit if officers believe you’re not in proper control of your vehicle.
“The only way to be absolutely certain you are safe to drive is by not drinking at all. Have ‘none for the road’ – and make the most of the free drinks being offered by our fantastic Lift Legend venues.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez, who chairs Vision Zero South West, warned the consequences of a drink-drive conviction can be devastating.
“Some people still aren’t grasping the seriousness of drink-driving,” she said. “If being involved in a serious collision isn’t deterrent enough, consider the consequences of being convicted: a one-year driving ban, points on your licence, a heavy fine and a criminal record.
“You could lose your job, face soaring insurance premiums and even be prevented from travelling to countries like the USA. It’s simply not worth the risk. I want to thank all the pubs, clubs and hotels supporting the Lift Legend scheme.”
Among the largest supporters is St Austell Brewery, which is offering free soft drinks, Thatchers 0% cider and its Proper Job 0.5% IPA across its pubs in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset.
Chief Operating Officer Andrew Turner said: “We want everyone to get home safely. We’re delighted to support Lift Legend across our pubs this festive season.”
Meanwhile, police throughout December are carrying out Operation Limit – an intensive programme of patrols targeting drink and drug-driving. Last year, 178 people were arrested during the operation.
More information, including participating venues, is available on the Vision Zero South West website.
