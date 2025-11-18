POLICE have confirmed details of today’s protest in Truro calling for the reversal of the ban on the Palestine Action campaign group.
Devon and Cornwall Police attended the Defend Our Juries' "Lift The Ban" protest in the square outside Truro Cathedral and issued advice to those taking part.
They said their role today was to ensure those in attendance were kept safe, whilst facilitating the public’s right to peaceful protest.
As a result of today’s action seven people were arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the Truro Cathedral area today, November 18, to facilitate a peaceful protest in relation to ‘Defend our Juries.’
“Around 50 protesters were involved in the demonstration.
“Officers engaged with those present to ensure everyone in attendance was kept safe, whilst facilitating the public’s right to peaceful protest.
“A number of placards which were contrary to the law remained on display despite police advice.
“Seven people were arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000. They remain in police custody.”
