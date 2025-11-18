IT is believed seven people have been arrested during a protest calling for the reversal of the ban on the Palestine Action campaign group in Truro today.
The group was previously banned by the government and dubbed a ‘terrorist organisation’.
Protest organisers Defend Our Juries are today (Friday, November 14) at 20 locations - including Truro - for what it calls the “most widespread civil disobedience across the UK in modern British history”.
They added: “Ordinary members of the public will be taking part in acts of dangerous sign-holding.”
There was a large turnout to the protest in Truro
Those arrested at the meet in the square outside Truro Cathedral reportedly included people who have been arrested at previous protests related to the ban on Palestine Action.
A Defend Our Juries spokesperson said: “The actions are intended to restore fundamental rights in relation to protest and freedom of expression in the UK ahead of and during the judicial review of the proscription of Palestine Action (November 25 to 27).
“Local police forces are operationally independent of central government so have to make their own choices about how to react to Lift The Ban protests.
“Police forces have chosen not to arrest sign-holders at previous actions in Derry, Edinburgh, Totnes, Norwich and Kendal – choosing instead to respect their right to protest and to freedom of expression.”
