Bodmin community neighbourhood team has said it had been making some proactive arrests in order to better benefit the town and community.
Utilising its neighbourhood support team, a series of plain clothed patrols were undertaken in the town, with three arrests performed while on duty.
A male was arrested in possession of a knife and was arrested and later bailed with conditions not to enter Cornwall, while a ‘prolific female’ offender was said to be targeting elderly residents and arrested on suspicion of burglary. A third offender was arrested for multiple breaches of their criminal behaviour order.
It was also a busy week for the police’s local traffic team, with two users of ‘noisy mopeds’ which had been causing noise in the town’s neighbourhoods with either an aftermarket exhaust or none at all.
Both riders of the mopeds were reported for traffic offences and issued with Section 59 notices.
