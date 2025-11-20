New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Harbour Fish And Chips at Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 29

• Rated 4: Peking Garden at Fore Street, East Looe, Looe, Cornwall; rated on October 29

• Rated 4: Soul Kitchen Portuguese Café & Restaurant at Soul Kitchen Portuguese Cafe And Restaurant, 5 Honey Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on October 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: The Navy Inn at Navy Inn, Queen Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 29

• Rated 0: Kings Head at The Kings Head Public House, Ruan Lanihorne, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 3: Daddio's Kebab And Pizza at Daddios, 18 Pike Street, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on October 29