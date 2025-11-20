New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Soul Kitchen Portuguese Café & Restaurant at Soul Kitchen Portuguese Cafe And Restaurant, 5 Honey Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on October 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 0: Kings Head at The Kings Head Public House, Ruan Lanihorne, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 29
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Daddio's Kebab And Pizza at Daddios, 18 Pike Street, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on October 29