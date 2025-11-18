FINE dining restaurant Narla in Fowey is set to host a vibrant one-night-only celebration this month, bringing together a jazz-inspired live performance and a specially created tasting menu by MasterChef: The Professionals star Charlie Walters.
The event, taking place on Friday, November 21, will pair a four-course set menu with live music from acclaimed pianist Charlie Clough. Narla says the evening will offer guests “an unforgettable blend of flavour, atmosphere and rhythm” as the restaurant transforms into a candlelit jazz venue for the night.
Tickets are limited, with the menu priced at £100 per person. Diners can also add an optional £40 wine pairing.
Chef-owner Charlie Walters said months of planning have gone into creating the event. “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome guests to our upcoming Jazz Night,” he said. “The menu captures the spirit of jazz: bold, expressive and full of rhythm. We want the night to transcend beyond dinner and become a fully engaging experience.”
Charlie added that jazz and cooking share “a similar energy”, with each course designed to complement the warmth and flow of the music. “Above all, I’m looking forward to filling Narla with the sound of laughter, conversation and live music. There’s something magical about watching guests unwind and savour the moment.”
At just 25, Charlie has built an impressive culinary career. First introduced to the kitchen at 14 as a pot washer, he quickly developed a passion for cooking. By 16, he had set his sights on running his own restaurant. Before opening Narla in Fowey, he served as Head Chef at the Sardine Factory, worked for Paul Ainsworth and reached the finals of MasterChef: The Professionals.
Reservations for the jazz evening begin from 6pm, with Clough performing throughout the night. Booking is essential and reservations can be made directly through Narla via telephone, email or its website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.