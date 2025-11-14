Jackie May, CEO of The Women's Centre Cornwall said: “For 21 years, we have invited the community to reclaim women’s rights to safety, dignity and freedom from violence and abuse. This year, as we see misogyny expanding further into digital spaces, our message is louder than ever. Our lives are increasingly lived online and technology is continually shaping how we connect. The online world has become another realm in which women and girls face male violence, and it is no less 'real' or harmful. Online abuse demands the same urgent response as other forms of abuse.