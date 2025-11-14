CALLINGTON police are urging residents to be vigilant following a series of reports about young men going door-to-door attempting to sell items from a bag while claiming they have recently been released from prison.
Officers say the tactic is a familiar one and, while many of the individuals are described as initially polite, some residents have reported incidents of abusive language and aggressive behaviour after refusing to make a purchase.
Police are advising householders not to open the door to unexpected callers. However, if residents do engage with the individuals, they are encouraged to decline any offers firmly but politely before closing the door.
Anyone experiencing issues or suspicious behaviour is asked to contact police on 101, providing as much detail as possible, or if a resident feels immediately threatened, or if the individuals become aggressive and refuse to leave, they should call 999.
Authorities also reminded residents to ensure both the front and back of their properties are secure before answering the door. Those who do not recognise a caller are advised to speak only through a closed, locked door, if at all.
