Callington
Methodist Church
Callington Methodist Church's 180th anniversary celebration service was held on November 2 when Rev Dr Dan Haylett, chair of the South West Peninsula Methodist District, was the preacher.
During the service Rev Tim Wilkinson presented a special certificate of appreciation to Lena Richards who has faithfully served Callington Methodist Church for 58 years in a wide variety of roles including church steward, youth club leader, World Mission secretary and lunch club organiser to name a few.
Lena was asked to cut the celebration cake which had been made by Kathryn Bunkum.
A well received concert by Burraton and Launceston Male Choirs was held in the evening. Thanks to everyone who worked so hard to make the day such a success.
Callington Community Theatre Group
Get ready for a magical night of laughter and adventure as Callington Community Theatre Group presents its new pantomime, Once Upon a Fairytale.
Taking to the stage at Callington Town Hall from November 28–30, the family-friendly show promises plenty of fun, music and mischief across four performances.
Written by Alex Bailey and Ruth Simpson, the story follows a group of unlikely heroes as they journey through a world of classic fairytales – battling a dragon and even coming face to face with the Snow Queen herself.
Perfect for all ages, this feel-good production is priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children. Tickets are available now by calling Lynda Dawe on 07979 548624.
Show Dates: Friday, November 28 (7pm); Saturday, November 29 (2pm and 7pm); Sunday, November 30 (2pm).
St Ive
St Ive Parish Church
The United morning service, will be on Sunday, November 16, at St Ive Parish Church, starting at 11.15 am. All are welcome.
Callington/St Ive
Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild
The next meeting for Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild, will take place on Monday, November 17, starting at 7.30pm.
This meeting will be a Devotional evening, led by Martin Bunkum. Tea/coffee/biscuits at close of evening. At Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room.
All are welcome.
Crafthole
Sheviock Memorial Hall
A ‘Book Fair’ will be held on Saturday, November 15, at the Sheviock Memorial Hall, Crafthole, Cornwall; open 10am to 4pm. Admission is free and so is parking.
Proceeds will benefit the UK Sepsis Trust and National Coastwatch Institution, Rame Head.
There will also be refreshments.
Looe
Riverside United Church
'A concert of Remembrance' by the St Pinnock Band at Riverside Church, Quay Road, will be held at Riverside United Church, Looe, on Friday, November 14.
Doors open 6.30pm - entrance by donations.
Refreshmets to include tea, coffee, wine and beer.
Dobwalls
Dobwalls United Church
Thursday, November 13 - 2pm, Knit and Natter.
Saturday, November 15 - 2pm, ‘Christmas Puddings and Cream’, £5 per person.
Sunday, November 16 - 10am, cluster service at Trevelmond.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church.
November 14 - Mens Group at 11.30am.
November 16 - Sunday when we join with other members of Mine and Moor for a cluster service at Trevelmond at 10am.
November 17 - Knit and Natter at 1.30pm.
Calstock
Levowan Chamber Choir
On Friday, December 5, at 8pm in Calstock Arts, Levowan Chamber Choir will present a soulful selection of contemplative seasonal choral music, including songs by Will Todd, Eric Whitacre, Elaine Hagenberg, Morten Lauridsen, John Rutter and a premiere performance of a composition by our very own Hugh Walkington.
The choir enjoys performing classical works and also discovering new music to share with others, captivating audiences across Devon and Cornwall with its signature sound. Passionately driven to maintain high standards of performance and musicianship, the choir works on tonal richness and choral blend as well as musical expression and artistic delivery. With a core ethos of promoting accessibility to the world of beautiful choral music, the choir commits to delivering a number of free performances as part of its busy schedule.
Lanreath
Village hall
The Lanreath Amenities bingo evening will be held on Wednesday, November 12, at Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open 6.30pm, with eyes down set for 7.30pm.
Full House prizes include baskets of fruit/chicken/meat dinners. Also first and second line prizes, money game, raffle.
Tea/coffee interval or bar facilities available.
Do come and join us, all monies raised goes back into the community.
Linkinhorne
St Melors Church
Morning Prayer - Mondays weekly at 10am.
Sunday, November 16 - Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul's Church
Sunday, November 16 - Holy Communion at 10am.
1st Linkinhorne Scout Group
Prior to the Teddy Tumble, the Beaver Colony made parachutes for the event. The day went well with 31 teddies making their bid for glory! Also games were played in the Jubilee Field at Upton Cross and smores were enjoyed.
The Cubs and Scouts have been hiking on the moors. South Phoenix Mine Stack was visited and stories of old were retold. Also another evening was enjoyed in the woods.
Harvest celebrations
Michelene Norris reports that Linkinhorne Churches began celebrating harvest with a service at St Paul's on the 28th September. The following Wednesday evening the Harvest Supper was held in the Retreat Centre, thanks to Keith and Maxine Browne for hosting. A good meal was enjoyed, with enjoyable company and two rousing Harvest hymns were sung. Thanks to all the cooks and those who came. The retiring collection was given to Liskeard and Looe Foodbank.
On the Friday, ACE Academy held their Harvest Service in St. Paul's church. A full table of gifts for the above mentioned food bank. Thanks to "Open the Book" for the Greedy Farmer story and thanks also to Sue Green who showed us a Pythagoras cup that prevented his students from drinking too much wine!! Lots of joyous singing celebrating the Harvest too.
The following Sunday, St. Melor's held their Harvest Service. Another joyous occasion with all donations also going to the Foodbank. Many thanks are expressed to all those who decorated the churches so beautifully and for all the donations for the Liskeard and Looe Food Bank.
St Melor’s Church
On Sunday, November 2, the annual service remembering all saints and all souls was held when lessons were read by Roy Cooper, the sermon delivered by Andrew Doney and the Offering taken by Zena Jones. During the service there was an opportunity for those present to light a candle on the altar in memory of a loved one.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The next committee will take place on Wednesday, November 12, at 7.30pm.
Wadebridge
School
SCHOOL children from Years 9 and 10 at Wadebridge School’s food technology department enjoyed an inspiring masterclass celebrating Cornish seafood and hospitality excellence. Teams from the Paul Ainsworth Collection, Truro and Penwith College, and the Cornwall Hospitality Collective together with a grill master from global barbecue brand Kamado Joe came together to deliver a hands-on learning experience focused on local ingredients and professional cookery techniques.
The session began with pupils learning how to fillet fresh Cornish mackerel under expert guidance, before grilling their fish on Kamado Joe barbecues and plating their dishes with precision. The event was organised by the school’s careers team (in conjunction with Cornwall Hospitality Collective, Truro & Penwith college and The Ainsworth Collection), with the school senior management team purchasing brand new filleting knives for the occasion, showing their commitment to such a popular and critical vocational course.
Paul Dodd, operations director of The St Enodoc Hotel at the Paul Ainsworth Collection, says: “I think it’s really important to work with local schools and inspire the next generation of our industry. Hospitality has changed so much over the past 20 years – you can now enjoy a great work-life balance while building a rewarding career. Teaching young people about sustainability, local produce and the simplicity of great food is essential. Opportunities like this show students that hospitality isn’t just about long hours – it’s about community, creativity and connection and loads of fun too.”
Sue Willmott, careers advisor at Wadebridge School says: “The benefit of activities like this is that they inspire our young people to explore roles in hospitality and develop transferable skills for other careers. We also noticed younger pupils showing real curiosity about what was happening, which helps to build enthusiasm for the future. We love working with local employers and are proud to strengthen our links with Cornwall’s hospitality industry.”
Tony Duce, deputy team leader of hospitality at Truro and Penwith College, added: “This doesn’t just benefit the college – it benefits me personally. I’ve been a chef for 37 years and went into education because I wanted to pass that knowledge on. Seeing the excitement of the students today is truly inspiring. It helps show that hospitality is a respected and rewarding career, not a fallback option.”
Ben Forte, international marketing director at Kamado Joe, says: "Kamado Joe has always been focused on the future of barbecue and that includes igniting a joy of cooking with fire in the next generation too. It’s fantastic to see the pupils gaining confidence with real ingredients and professional equipment.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.