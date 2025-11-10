It is Baker Cup time when this impressive biannual competition is open to all WI’s in Cornwall. It provides a great opportunity for a group of at least four members of a WI to enjoy researching and preparing a report on the chosen subject which should contain between 4,000 and 6,000 words plus maps and illustrations appropriate to the subject, which is “Slavery in Cornwall then and now” Full details are in this month’s County News and on the CFWI website under Competitions. The WI members have produced some very compelling and thoughtful Baker Cup entries in the past, a competition of which the federation is justifiably proud.