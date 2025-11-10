“ALWAYS laugh when you can. Its cheap medicine”.
This quote from Lord Byron was very apt at our Annual Council Meeting when laughter was in abundance, and our members had the most memorable meeting when laughter came so easily in response to all the very humorous quips from one of our guest speakers Pam Ayres.
Her effortless and natural style was a winner with our members, who gave her a long and rapturous applause in appreciation of her first class entertainment. We also appreciated the jolly and very professional entertainment by the Bryher Boys. Cornish entertainment at its best.
We were very privileged for the second year running to have our national chair, Jeryl Stone address the meeting. It is very encouraging for our members to hear national speakers, emphasising that even in the far flung regions of our country, our voice is important.
We were given a civic welcome by the mayor of Truro Cllr Christopher Wells. Additionally we were also informed of WI news items, future events with still more important matters such as the Presentation of the Budget for 2026, presentation of awards and of course a raffle. A first class meeting, presided over in a very organised and business like manner by our co-chairs, Liz Baker and Margaret Johnson.
There is good news for all the WI members who loyally support the Fairtrade Foundation which is celebrating a landmark Quarter for Fairtrade Tea with sales soaring by 40 per cent during the recent Fairtrade Fortnight alongside notable increases in confectionary (20 per cent) and coffee (15 per cent). We can all help in a small way because we all know someone who would appreciate a bar of Fairtrade chocolate for Christmas.
With winter approaching it’s the ideal time to accomplish those jobs which are best executed indoors, in the warmth without feeling guilty, and fulfilling one of the most important facets of the WI, education, the reason the WI was formed in the first place.
It is Baker Cup time when this impressive biannual competition is open to all WI’s in Cornwall. It provides a great opportunity for a group of at least four members of a WI to enjoy researching and preparing a report on the chosen subject which should contain between 4,000 and 6,000 words plus maps and illustrations appropriate to the subject, which is “Slavery in Cornwall then and now” Full details are in this month’s County News and on the CFWI website under Competitions. The WI members have produced some very compelling and thoughtful Baker Cup entries in the past, a competition of which the federation is justifiably proud.
Have you seen the CFWI pop-up shop? If you have attended any recent events at County House or elsewhere in the county there is a very attractive array of goods for sale. There is such a satisfying feeling diving into your purse to extract some money for a bargain, and additionally helping the finances of the federation. For further information, please ring 01872 272843.
By Sheila Goldsworthy
