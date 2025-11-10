I am detecting growing instances of casual racism across our communities. Much of this is politically motivated. Division and ‘othering’ is a dangerous but very effective political tool that has been deployed by the far right, in particular, for centuries.
The UK is one of the most successful multicultural societies in the world. Every year, at about this time, the country stops to remember those that gave their lives to prevent Europe being overrun by racist fascism. It is very often forgotten that those people were not all white Christians. Many thousands were Sikh, Hindu, Muslim, Jewish or people of no faith. And very many were not white skinned. But the blood that they spilt to defeat fascism was red, just like yours and mine.
Since the war, we have welcomed many people to the UK from afar and their importance to society can perhaps be best demonstrated by the fact that the National Health Service – surely now the UK’s most cherished institution - would today collapse if mass deportations occur, as some on the political right are now espousing, although where ‘home’ would be is beyond me.
The fact is that for most, they are home. This country is where they were born and grew up. And we should be very proud of the work they do in our communities. In Cornwall, one of the ‘whitest’ parts of the country, it saddens me to hear such ignorance about immigration, asylum seekers and the negative perceptions of such people. I am not trying to belittle the issue of immigration.
Since we left the European Union and the Dublin Accord, there has been a very large increase in the number of migrants who arrive on UK shores. This movement of people puts strains on already struggling public services. And when decent housing and good quality jobs are in short supply, it is easy for unscrupulous politicians to make the case that it’s ‘all the fault of immigrants’. It is not. It’s the fault of decades of underinvestment in housing and public services.
Ironically, some of the ‘solutions’ that the far right offers to deal with the issue – shrinking the state and cutting taxes for the wealthiest - would have exactly the opposite effect to what they claim it would have. Seemingly simple answers to complex questions are what they offer – snake-oil salesmen dressed up as politicians. I also completely understand the anger and feeling of helplessness that many feel. The solutions do not come in the form of ‘othering’ people of colour. They come in the form of hard-nosed policy focus and public investment in our schools. Our hospitals. Our transport system. Our businesses.
In Cornwall we are a proud, proud people. But some of us have understandably lost a little hope. I happen to think that the vast majority will see through the political manipulation that is so prevalent at the moment.
