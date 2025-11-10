Ironically, some of the ‘solutions’ that the far right offers to deal with the issue – shrinking the state and cutting taxes for the wealthiest - would have exactly the opposite effect to what they claim it would have. Seemingly simple answers to complex questions are what they offer – snake-oil salesmen dressed up as politicians. I also completely understand the anger and feeling of helplessness that many feel. The solutions do not come in the form of ‘othering’ people of colour. They come in the form of hard-nosed policy focus and public investment in our schools. Our hospitals. Our transport system. Our businesses.