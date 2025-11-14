STAFF at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary has been left devastated following the death of Sheba, one of the most iconic and longest-lived grey seals ever recorded, who passed away this week at the extraordinary age of 51.
Her loss has sent shockwaves through the Sanctuary community, which described her death as “heart-breaking” and “the closing of a chapter that can never be repeated.”
Known throughout Cornwall as the Queen of the Sanctuary, Sheba was more than a resident—she was the living heartbeat of the charity. Her calm authority, gentle presence and unmistakable personality made her a powerful symbol of everything the Sanctuary stands for.
For decades, thousands of visitors travelled to Gweek hoping to catch a glimpse of the legendary seal who had become one of the most recognised animals in UK captivity.
Sheba arrived in the 1970s as a critically injured pup, rescued in desperate condition. She was too young and too weak ever to return to the wild, but what began as a tragedy became one of the Sanctuary’s most enduring success stories.
Over five decades, Sheba became a central figure in educating generations about marine conservation, climate threats and the harsh realities facing seals in British waters.
“Sheba was an incredible character and such a big part of our family here,” said Tamara Cooper, Curator at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary. “She taught so many of us about patience, compassion, and the value of long-term care for rescued animals. It’s hard to imagine the Sanctuary without her.”
At 51 years-old, Sheba was one of the oldest grey seals ever recorded, far surpassing the average lifespan of her wild counterparts.
“Sheba will always be the Queen of the Sanctuary,” added Tamara “Her story will continue to inspire everything we do.”
The Sanctuary team is planning a special tribute to honour Sheba’s memory and celebrate her incredible life in the coming weeks.
