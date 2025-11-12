A SHOCKING fake fly-tip at one of Cornwall’s most scenic beauty spots has drawn attention to the growing crisis of illegal dumping blighting the county’s countryside.
The pile of mock rubbish, set up at Golitha Falls, near Liskeard, was part of a hard-hitting awareness campaign by Cornwall Council. The staged scene aimed to jolt visitors into recognising just how widespread fly-tipping has become – and how much it’s costing local communities.
The council says the problem is getting worse. In 2023/24, there were 3,655 reports of fly-tipping across Cornwall, an increase on previous years, costing taxpayers more than £450,000 in clean-up bills. Officials warn that while most dumping happens in rural and coastal spots, nowhere is immune.
Representatives from the council’s Community Protection and Trading Standards teams, the Environment Agency, Devon and Cornwall Police’s Rural Affairs team, the NFU and Clean Cornwall joined forces at the event to speak with passers-by about how illegal dumping damages Cornwall’s landscapes and wildlife.
“Fly-tipping causes significant harm in rural communities,” said Sarah-Jane Brown, group leader for community protection at Cornwall Council. “Dumped waste can damage wildlife habitats, pollute waterways and harm livestock. It also blights the countryside, spoiling Cornwall’s natural beauty and creating costly and time-consuming clean-ups for landowners and the council. We all have a responsibility to keep Cornwall clean and safe.”
PC Clarke Orchard, rural affairs officer with Devon and Cornwall Police, said fly-tipping is far from a victimless crime.
“Not only is fly-tipping an eyesore, but with it comes a wealth of environmental consequences and financial implications, all of which cause harm in our communities,” he said. “This is a selfish offence and one that blights our beautiful landscape and countryside.”
Fly-tipping is a criminal offence carrying tough penalties. Offenders face on-the-spot fines of up to £1,000 for large-scale or hazardous dumping and £500 for smaller offences. The most serious cases can lead to unlimited fines, up to five years in prison, and even vehicle seizures.
Authorities are also warning residents that if they hire someone to take away waste, they must check that person is a licensed waste carrier, otherwise they too could face a fine if the waste ends up dumped illegally.
Steve Clark, waste team leader for Cornwall at the Environment Agency, urged residents to be vigilant.
“If you’re paying someone to remove waste, make sure they’re registered. You can check quickly on the Environment Agency website. It’s simple – and it could save you a hefty fine.”
Councillor Thalia Marrington, Cornwall Council’s cabinet member for community safety and public protection, said the joint effort sends a clear message.
“We urge people to dispose of their waste responsibly and I’d also encourage anyone with evidence relating to incidents of fly-tipping to report it to the Council so we can investigate,” she said.
Reports and evidence, such as photographs or videos, can be submitted via the Cornwall Council website. Incidents blocking roads should be reported to police on 999, and anonymous tips can be made through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.
